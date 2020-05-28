https://www.dailywire.com/news/mans-fiancee-killed-in-car-crash-he-asks-for-refund-from-wedding-videographer-they-respond-life-is-a-b

After a man whose fiancée was killed in a car accident in February asked a wedding videography company to refund his deposit for the wedding video that never eventuated, the company issued a brutal response, creating a website for his never-to-be-had wedding and writing, “Life is a bitch, Justin. If we knew he was going to shake us down, we would have charged a higher deposit.”

Justin Montney, whose fiancée Alexis Wyatt, was killed in Colorado in February, sought to recoup his $1,800 deposit two weeks after Wyatt died. The company, Copper Stallion Media, had a strict no-refund policy. Montney told the ABC-affiliated television station KRDO, “They should have been able to do [that] because they didn’t render any services,” adding that Copper Stallion Media stated they could extend his service to his next wedding, which “was a very insensitive thing to tell me.”

Responding to the furor that erupted after KRDO’s report, Copper Stallion Media created the website JustinMontneyWedding.com, where they sought to “build our case against Justin Montney,” as he and Wyatt had signed a “legally binding contract” on Nov. 29, 2019.

The company stated, “We replied and expressed our sympathy and explained to him that all of our wedding contracts are non-refundable. He kept emailing us trying to get a refund and we kept reiterating that the contract is non-refundable. We eventually stopped responding since the issue was moot.” Saying Montney emailed them again in May asking for a refund and saying “that a presence will be taking place on social media,” Copper Stallion Media called KRDO a “failing news station” and accused Montney of launching a “smear campaign,” Copper Stallion Media continued, “In the news story he admits that the contract was non-refundable but says we should give the money back due to the circumstance. Life is a bitch, Justin. If we knew he was going to shake us down, we would have charged a higher deposit.”

Denver 7 reported that Copper Stallion Media threatened to sue Montney for a review he left on TheKnot.com and that on Saturday, they posted a photo of Montney and Wyatt that was captioned, “Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding. After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day. Sorry not sorry.”

Copper Stallion Media posted a voicemail from Montney in which he said, “I read your contract and I understand its nonrefundable, but have you guys ever heard of decency at all? You guys are disgusting, I hope your company burns to the ground. You go to hell, you (expletive) disgusting people.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

