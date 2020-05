http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/0MFMJzO0bfk/mask-vs-no-mask.php

The wearing of masks in public has become another front in our culture war, and as such the sides are predictably drawn. This video (via Ann Althouse) is pretty funny:

[embedded content]

I spent the day today in an environment where everyone has to wear a mask, all the time. That particular aspect of our national breakdown can’t end too soon.

