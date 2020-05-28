https://www.theblaze.com/news/maxine-waters-cop-george-floyd

Far-left U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters said the Minneapolis police officer whose knee pressed into George Floyd’s neck “enjoyed doing what he was doing” and was out to kill that day.

“I believe sometimes some of these officers leave home thinking, ‘I’m gonna get me one today.’ And I think this is his one,” the California congresswoman

told TMZ in an interview published Thursday.

What’s the background?

Viral video

showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed on the ground over a reported “forgery in progress” Monday. Floyd, a black man, can be heard repeatedly begging officers for help and saying he couldn’t breathe after which he appeared to lose consciousness.

Floyd was pronounced

dead at hospital soon after, four officers were fired over the incident, and the FBI is investigating Floyd’s detainment as a possible civil rights violation. Violent protests and looting erupted in Minneapolis in the wake of the incident, and Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey said the officer “who killed George Floyd” should be in jail.

What else did Waters say?



Waters said Floyd’s death reminded her of similar violent incidents involving police and “white supremacists” — and that “if in fact you have subdued a suspect … and you’re not in any danger at all because the handcuffs are on him, there’s no reason for the police to do what these police did.”

She also placed blame on President Donald Trump, saying that “in a way he’s dog whistling” and that his conduct emboldens some to believe “they can get away with this kind of treatment.”

[embedded content]

Rep. Maxine Waters Says Cop Who Kneeled On George Floyd ‘Enjoyed’ It | TMZ



youtu.be



Anything else?

Some might say Waters did a bit more than dog whistling when she openly encouraged her supporters to harass and maybe even attack members of Trump’s administration in June 2018.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said in a speech.

Indeed harassment followed, and attacks on conservatives got physical, too. Amid all that, prominent Democrats followed Waters’ playbook, with Hillary Clinton saying “you cannot be civil” with Republicans, former Attorney General Eric Holder saying “when they go low, we kick them!” and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker urging activists in Washington, D.C., to “go to the Hill” and “get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

