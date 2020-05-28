http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XdzYLVjJtps/

Thursday, during an interview with TMZ, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of “dog-whistling” which creates an environment that leads to a police officer “enjoying” the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Waters said, “I’m reflecting of all the killings of young black men in particular but of course black woman as well, at the hands of police and at the hands if white supremacists. I’m thinking about the way that the president conducts himself in a way he’s dog-whistling. And I think that they are feeling that they can get away with this kind of treatment.”

She added, “I think that the officer who had his name on his neck enjoyed doing what he was doing. I believe sometimes some of these offices leave alone, thinking I’m going to get me one today. And I think this is his one that he got today. And he didn’t care whether or not anybody was photographing him. He did what he was doing. The officers who stood there and watched him are just as guilty as he is. I’m glad that all of them were fired. If, in fact, you have subdued a suspect that you’re not in any danger at all because the handcuffs are on him, there’s no reason for the police to do what this police did. And they don’t even mention in the report that the knee was on the neck George Floyd. You give them the right they would say to shoot you if you interfere with an arrest. And so it is dangerous, and citizens are doing the best job that they could do by photographing it. They’re photographing. They’re showing what is taking place, and what we’re finding is that the justice system does not work. Because the justice system will find a way to protect those offices in most cases, they will find justifiable homicide. And that’s what we’ve got to deal with. We’ve got to deal with the fact that we’re in America with a justice system that does not work for everybody.”

