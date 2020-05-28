https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcsally-arizona-china-coronavirus/2020/05/28/id/969523

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., says she’s working to hold China accountable for its dangerous and reckless behavior in spreading the novel coronavirus.

“They destroyed samples. We still don’t know who patient zero is. They silenced doctors, kicked out journalists, blamed the U.S. Army and they continue on a propaganda campaign that unfortunately the mainstream media sometimes participates in,” McSally said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show” to discuss her new book, “Dare to Fly.”

“They have to be held accountable for the deaths and the loss of livelihood that we’re seeing across our country.”

McSally said she’s also working on sanctions against China, along with legislation alongside Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee that allows Americans to sue China for the virus’ spread.

“It’s a very narrow exception to the Sovereign Immunities Act because of the irresponsibility and the dangerous and reckless behavior … they are responsible for what has happened here,” she said.

McSally also said European allies need to “wake up” to China’s path to take over Hong Kong.

“They’ve been in bed with China for too long. It’s time for them to work with us,” she said in reference to China’s latest decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong.

