Here we go.

Minneapolis City Council VP Andrea Jenkins wants racism declared a public health issue.

“I am asking my colleagues … to declare a state of emergency declaring racism as a public health issue. Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue,” Jenkins said.

WATCH:

Minneapolis City Council VP Andrea Jenkins: “I am asking my colleagues … to declare a state of emergency declaring racism as a public health issue. Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue.” pic.twitter.com/mAGQUgvtb4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2020

Violent protests rocked Minneapolis this week.

Protests erupted on Wednesday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

There was chaos, looting and rioters set businesses on fire.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) asked Governor Tim Walz (D) to deploy National Guard troops.

An entire block in south Minneapolis was set on fire!

Now the city council is trying to declare racism as a “public health issue.” Makes sense.

