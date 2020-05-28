https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/minneapolis-mayor-asks-national-guard-night-riots-fires-police-killing-george-floyd/

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) has asked Governor Tim Walz (D) to deploy National Guard troops after riots broke out and fires set in south Minneapolis during protests over the videotaped police killing Monday of George Floyd by an officer kneeling on his neck until he was dead. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of “forgery in progress”.

George Floyd.

Screen image.

This building is burning to the ground in Minneapolis. The whole block is on fire. There are homes nearby. Looting is still on-going. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #antifa pic.twitter.com/dc75bAt48s — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired Tuesday but not charged or arrested, adding fuel to the anger of the protesters. Numerous stores including a Target and AutoZone were looted and/or set on fire. A residential complex under construction that reportedly was set to be 190 units of affordable housing was also set ablaze. There was also a report an alleged looter was shot dead by a pawn shop owner.

Frey posted a statement very early Thursday morning begging protesters to behave peacefully, “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy. The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight.”

Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy. The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight. https://t.co/kRZuWGJY29 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 28, 2020

Frey also told the media, according to Star Tribune reporter Liz Navratil via Twitter:

“He continued: “We appreciate those that protested peacefully but now is the time to go home. Obviously, we have both instances of violence and fires. There are institutions, grocery stores and markets around Lake, that our community relies on…especially in times of a pandemic.” “Yes, we’re reeling. We are reeling, and I understand the anger and pain, and we need the public’s help in keeping the peace tonight. We need that in order to get through this together.” “Frey said he has been in touch with the governor’s office and has requested assistance from the state. “We’ve spoken several times. We’re receiving assistance in the form of state patrol. I have requested the National Guard as well.”

He continued: “We appreciate those that protested peacefully but now is the time to go home. Obviously, we have both instances of violence and fires. There are institutions, grocery stores and markets around Lake, that our community relies on…especially in times of a pandemic.” — Liz Navratil (@LizNavratil) May 28, 2020

Frey said he has been in touch with the governor’s office and has requested assistance from the state. “We’ve spoken several times. We’re receiving assistance in the form of state patrol. I have requested the National Guard as well.” — Liz Navratil (@LizNavratil) May 28, 2020

Gov. Walz posted his own plea for calm, “The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.”

The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 28, 2020

Videos and photos from the riots:

Early Thursday morning and the fires and looting are out of control:

The fire at AutoZone seems to have started back up; there are least five separate fires going, of varying sizes. pic.twitter.com/rTuzaG6g6k — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Scanner traffic says that a number of looters targeted stores at Calhoun Square, in the Uptown area. Businesses along West Broadway Avenue, on the city’s North Side, have also been broken into, according to scanner traffic. pic.twitter.com/lGAPGIRqCK — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

In this strip, no business is spared. Nearly every window smashed. I’ve seen cars packed to the brim with looted goods. Store security alarming won’t stop chirping. pic.twitter.com/qRcX6c5ky9 — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

This building is affordable and deeply affordable housing https://t.co/UHZe7Or9wr — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 28, 2020

The scene outside of Target, which company officials decided to close earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/ZOwM3o5x1D — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Police are investigating a homicide. They say the owner of a nearby pawn shop shot and killed a person suspected of looting his building. — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Looting US Bank pic.twitter.com/Iai0BrwyhY — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Dollar Tree, Cub and Aldi also being looted. pic.twitter.com/vdGfDPQRJA — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos. pic.twitter.com/1EGwTPrUTq — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits being looted. pic.twitter.com/tRaSN4lVrH — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

2 people shot outside of Cadillac Pawn, on Bloomington Ave. National Gaurd are on their way.

Please be safe guys 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/uiGpZsJAnk — 𝕹𝖔𝖛𝖞𝖔𝖓 (@FindingNovyon) May 28, 2020

