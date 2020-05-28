http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Y-4uARbAJVE/

During a press conference on Thursday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo stated that there is “a deficit of hope in our city,” and the Minneapolis Police Department “has contributed to that deficit of hope,” but criminality that hurts the community further will not be allowed. He also said that “many of the people that were involved in the criminal conduct” on Wednesday were people that nobody recognized as residents of the city.

Arradondo said, “I know that there is currently a deficit of hope in our city, and as I wear this uniform before you, I know that this department has contributed to that deficit of hope, but I will not allow to continue to increase that deficit by retraumatizing those folks in our community.”

He later stated, “I will just say that it was clear to me, and also hearing from our local community leaders, that many of the people that were involved in the criminal conduct last night were not known Minneapolitans to them. And so, yes, there were certainly people who were involved in the activities last night that were certainly not recognized as being here from the city.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

