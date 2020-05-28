https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/moody-s-mark-zandi-economy-years/2020/05/28/id/969495

Investment guru Mark Zandi warned that the economy could take years to rebound as it faces longer-term challenges from the sharpest downturn in history.

The chief economist at Moody’s Analytics said a V-shaped recovery is unlikely as some businesses will struggle to reopen.

“This is doing a lot of long-term damage to our fiscal health, to the process of globalization,” he told CNBC. “I don’t think we get back to anything we consider normal until perhaps mid-decade at earliest.”

“Even as businesses reopen, a lot won’t, and so many of the people who’ve lost their jobs won’t be able to get back to work,” he said. “The damage to the economy already has been too significant, there’s going to be too many business failures,” Zandi said.

Zandi cautioned that Wall Street is too optimistic about a V-shaped economic recovery because companies face declining earnings, delinquencies and bankruptcies. He predicted the unemployment will hover near 10% for months.

“We’re going to stay there until we get some kind of medical solution to the virus, and whenever that is, we’ll start to see more jobs and lower unemployment in a consistent way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan appears to be much more optimistic than Zandi.

Kaplan said the U.S. economy has likely bottomed, but a healthy rebound depends on a massive increase in testing so that people feel comfortable resuming traveling, dining out and other pre-crisis activities.

“We need to dramatically increase testing and contact tracing…so that we can grow the economy faster and work down this unemployment rate,” Kaplan told Reuters in a phone interview.

Doing so nationally, he said, would cost a fraction of the nearly $3 trillion the U.S. Congress has already committed to the economic rescue in loans to big businesses, grants to smaller ones, and extra unemployment insurance to the tens of millions who have lost their jobs so far.

“Why not spent the tens of billions of dollars …to make sure …we get the most benefit from the trillions we have spent,” Kaplan said, adding that health experts say the U.S. needs about 3 million to 5 million tests a day, compared with 350,000 today. Small businesses are facing more obstacles on testing than bigger firms, he said.

The S&P 500 is up about 38% from the low hit in March as a restart in business activity after weeks of shutdown and massive amounts of stimulus measures to support the economy have driven hopes of a strong recovery, Reuters reported.

“Because of the reopening of the economy, I think investors are feeling more optimistic that we will end up with a V-shaped economic recovery,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York, saying that helped boost financials shares recently and other sectors across the board.

“Just in the past week, what we’re seeing is that all sectors of all styles and sizes are in positive territory,” Stovall said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

