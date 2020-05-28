https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-zogby-democrats-presumptive-presidential/2020/05/28/id/969497

Joe Biden holds a 13-point lead over President Donald Trump, but one in three Democrats are all for replacing the presumptive Democratic nominee with somebody else, a new poll showed.

The survey by John Zogby Strategies and EMIResearch Solutions found 53% favoring the former vice president, and 40% backing Trump.

Among Democrats, 92% would vote for Biden; among the GOP voters, 86% would vote for Trump. Among independents, 50% favor Biden compared with 35% for Trump, the poll showed.

Biden leads 76% to 18% among progressives, 84%-12% among liberals, and 59% to 30% among moderates – and scores 28% among conservatives.

But there might be problems ahead for Biden, the survey found.

37% support replacing Biden as the nominee;

55% prefer to keep him.

Among independents 45% would like to see a replacement, compared with 37% who do not.

Among progressives 61% want a replacement, 39% of liberals say the same, as do 42% of moderates, 64% of Hispanics, and 31% of African Americans.

The poll has a margin-of-sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

In other findings, the survey showed:

Biden is viewed favorably by 49%: Trump is viewed favorably by 42%. They are both beat by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is viewed favorably by 57%.

If Biden were to be replaced, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former first lady Michelle Obama would perform about the same as Biden in a race against Trump. Hillary Clinton would lead Trump by 46% to 43%.

