“Over recent months we have undertaken a comprehensive review of our regional and community newspapers. This review considered the ongoing consumer shift to reading and subscribing news online, and the acceleration of businesses using digital advertising,” Mr Miller said. News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller told staff the business would move to a digital-focused model which would result in job losses. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer Loading “Our portfolio review highlighted that many of our print mastheads were challenged, and the double impact of COVID-19 and the tech platforms not remunerating the local publisher whose content they profit from, has, unfortunately, made them unsustainable publications.” On Wednesday night, the Herald and Age reported that between 500 and 1000 jobs could be lost as part of the changes at the publisher, which owns The Australian, The Daily Telegraph and The Herald Sun.

From June 29 most regional and community titles will move to digital publishing and 375 journalists will cover regional and community news. There were previously about 1200 roles in the regional and community business. Major mastheads The Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald Sun and The Advertiser will become more state focused with increased regional content. “These initiatives are significant and necessary. They will involve fundamental changes to how we operate as a business,” Mr Miller said. From June 29 most regional and community News Corp titles will move to digital publishing. Credit:AAP Hobart Mercury, NT News, Cairns Post, Townsville Bulletin, Gold Coast Bulletin, Toowoomba Chronicle and Geelong Advertiser will remain in print and digital. Queensland regional mastheads including the Mackay Daily Mercury, Bundaberg News Mail and Sunshine Coast Daily and New South Wales regional titles like The Coffs Coast Advocate and the Lismore Northern Star will become digital only.

Most NewsLocal titles in NSW, the Leader titles in Melbourne and the Quest and Messenger titles in Queensland and South Australia will also cease print publication. But the Wentworth Courier, Mosman Daily and North Shore Times in affluent parts of Sydney will resume in print. Loading The media sector has been battling sharp declines in advertising spending that predate the coronavirus pandemic. News Corp’s local executive team led by Mr Miller have in recent weeks taken significant pay cuts, while staff are working reduced hours and the company temporarily suspended the print editions of more than 60 suburban titles. The company revealed local advertising revenue had fallen by almost 40 per cent at third-quarter results. News Corporation’s global executive chairman, Rupert Murdoch, is not receiving his annual cash bonus this financial year and chief executive Robert Thomson said he would forgo 75 per cent of his annual cash bonus after the company warned investors of significant third-quarter revenue declines.

