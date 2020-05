https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/newsom-guidelines-say-no-100-california-protests/

(FOX NEWS) California health officials on Tuesday released new criteria for political protest, restricting, among other things, the number of attendees at a demonstration.

The new restrictions come as the state has slowly begun to reopen its economy in at least 47 of its 58 counties. But frustration remains among many over the shutdown’s impact on businesses and workers.

