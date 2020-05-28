https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/one-month-later-top-israeli-mathematician-predicted-covid-19-peaks-40-days-without-economic-lockdowns-right/

Israeli mathematician Isaac Ben-Israel

Top Israeli mathematician Isaac Ben-Israel predicted in mid-April (April 15) that the deadly COVID-19 virus peaks after around 40 days independent of the society locking down their economy or not.

Via Ned Nikolov.

A leading Israeli math Prof. compared the evolution of #COVID19 epidemics in different countries and found that the virus follows the same pattern regardless of the mitigation measurements adopted by Governments, i.e. an economic lockdown has NO effect!https://t.co/Dv2nh9hNv5 — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 15, 2020

The Times of Israel reported:

A prominent Israeli mathematician, analyst and former general claims simple statistical analysis demonstrates that the spread of COVID-19 peaks after about 40 days and declines to almost zero after 70 days — no matter where it strikes, and no matter what measures governments impose to try to thwart it. Prof Isaac Ben-Israel, head of the Security Studies program in Tel Aviv University and the chairman of the National Council for Research and Development, told Israel’s Channel 12 (Hebrew) Monday night that research he conducted with a fellow professor, analyzing the growth and decline of new cases in countries around the world, showed repeatedly that “there’s a set pattern” and “the numbers speak for themselves.” While he said he supports social distancing, the widespread shuttering of economies worldwide constitutes a demonstrable error in light of those statistics. In Israel’s case, he noted, about 140 people normally die every day. To have shuttered much of the economy because of a virus that is killing one or two a day is a radical error that is unnecessarily costing Israel 20% of its GDP, he charged.

On April 15 The Gateway Pundit posted the graphs of the number of cases from several countries.

Today we are adding the most recent graphs a month later on the number of deaths to give a better picture of what’s happening in each country.

We looked at cases in April but countries are testing more people in May so it makes more sense to look at number of deaths today.

Here is a look at several countries battling the coronavirus.

US Cases April–

US May–

Sweden – left its economy open — did not destroy businesses in April —

Sweden deaths in May–

Spain cases in April–

Spain deaths in May – note: they actually deletes almost 2,000 deaths that they overcounted —

Brazil – economy mostly open – cases in April–

Brazil deaths May–

Germany cases April–

Germany deaths May–

Italy cases April–

Italy May deaths–

From an initial glance at the spread of coronavirus in these countries it appears Professor Ben-Israel was correct last month and is still correct.

Every country appears to reach a peak after 30-40 days and then they see the numbers drop significantly.

If this is correct Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci should be fired for pushing a colossal fraud on the American people and for destroying the US economy and millions of American lives.

