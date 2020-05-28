https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcenany-twitter-censorship-dorsey/2020/05/28/id/969443

Twitter has engaged in some “egregious actions” by singling out President Donald Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting to fact-check, and one must ask about the social media company’s political motivation, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday.

“There was no fact check of Chinese propaganda but they managed to fact-check, in the wrong way, the president of the United States,” McEnany told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

She added that questions must be asked when the site hires people like Yoel Roth, the head of site integrity, who has slammed Trump and other Republicans in tweets of his own. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, in a tweet Wednesday night, asked that his employees be left out of the discussion.

“Twitter wants this to be the standard, they get to fact-check the president of the United States but not fact-check Chinese propaganda until we point it out, and yet we don’t get to ask who the fact-checkers are,” said McEnany. “That’s an untenable proposition. There are two models here. You have Facebook and you have Twitter and you have Mark Zuckerberg who says, ‘It’s not my job to be the arbiter of truth.’ You have that motto and then that Dorsey motto, which is completely incoherent the way it’s deployed and not checking Chinese propaganda.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been “very clear” that Americans are entitled to cast absentee ballots if they need to, said McEnany, but mass mailing, when the state sends all voters a ballot, can result in fraud.

McEnany also commented on reports that Attorney General William Barr has asked U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash to review the practice of unmasking that took place before and after the 2016 election.

“It should be looked at particularly in the context of FISA,” said McEnany, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. “We know it happens routinely but it doesn’t happen routinely by political officials who go on to leak the identity. … that is a real problem that needs to be looked at.”

