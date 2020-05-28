https://www.theblaze.com/news/protests-in-nyc-erupt-in-violence-more-than-70-arrested-several-police-officers-injured

Demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd — a black man who died after begging for air while being held down by a white police officer in Minneapolis — escalated to violence in New York City on Thursday, leaving several police officers injured and more than 70 people arrested.

What are the details?

The New York Post reported that activists clashed with police, leading “to at least 70 arrests” linked to the protests in New York City, with some demonstrators physically attacking police officers who were on the scene attempting to keep the peace.

The NYPD confirmed to Fox News that “four police officers were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.”

One officer was reportedly hit in the head with a trash can, another was punched in the face, and a female NYPD inspector was punched in the chest.

Protests have raged in Minneapolis since Floyd’s death on Monday, erupting in violence, widespread looting, arson, and vandalism. Demonstrations have also been held in major cities across the country. On Wednesday night, protestors in Los Angeles attacked police cruisers, and several shots were fired Thursday night during a demonstration at the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver.

The demonstrations across the U.S. have grown throughout the week after disturbing video footage went viral showing Floyd being held down with a police officer’s knee and apparent body weight on his neck for several minutes, pleading for air, as the police officer ignored him. Eventually, the video shows, Floyd becomes unresponsive and he is carted away in an ambulance.

No arrests have yet been made in the case, despite widespread outcry and claims that Floyd’s death was an obvious murder. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman explained during a press conference on Thursday that charges had not yet been filed in the case because, he revealed, “there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge.”

