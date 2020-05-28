http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/LFZUcUdZBaE/Protesters-descend-streets-Minneapolis-second-night-death-George-Floyd.html

Advertisement

A suspected looter has been shot dead outside a pawn shop after protests over the death of George Floyd descended into chaos Wednesday night and rioters vandalized stores across the city.

Minneapolis Department Police Chief John Elder confirmed in a midnight press conference that one person was shot and killed and that another person was being held in custody.

Elder said officers had responded to reports of a possible stabbing at around 9.25pm between Bloomington and Lake Street.

The body of a man – who medics later confirmed had been shot – was found lying on the sidewalk outside the Cadillac Pawn shop by police officers who performed CPR on him.

Stores including Wendy’s, Target, Walmart and AutoZone were looted, ransacked and some set alight before rioters tried to bust open an ATM, as many ignored pleas from the Floyd family’s lawyer and Minnesota Governor Walz to protest peacefully Wednesday night.

Videos showed what was reported to be an apartment building entirely engulfed by flames as rioters stood and watched and the fire department was nowhere to be seen. An AutoZone store was also one of those which was set on fire.

Outside a GM Tobacco store, a group of four men with huge firearms were seen and said they had come to protect local businesses from looters,

During the riots, a woman in a wheelchair was punched in the head and sprayed with a fire extinguisher after trying to block protesters – allegedly with a knife in her hand.

A man has been shot dead outside a pawn shop after protests over the death of George Floyd descended into chaos Wednesday night and rioters smashed up stores across the Minneapolis. Pictured: A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store

One shocking video showed what was reported to be a new apartment building on fire as rioters stood and watched some distance away

Minneapolis Department Police Chief John Elder confirmed in a midnight press conference that one person was shot and killed and that another person was being held in custody. Pictured: Scores of people were seen in the streets as fires raged around them amid conflicts with police

Looters raided scores of stores, including a tobacco outlet. One man was seen looking delighted as he emerged from the store with piles of packs of cigarettes

John Elder, Minneapolis Department Police Chief confirmed in a press conference that one person was shot and killed and that another person was being held in custody

Looters and rioters milled around in the streets as they wreaked havoc in Minneapolis, setting fires and clashing with cops

Wendy’s, Target, Walmart and AutoZone were all looted and ransacked and rioters tried to bust open an ATM. Picture: AutoZone was also set on fire.

Police chief John Elder slammed the actions of looters which he branded ‘disrespectful’ to Floyd’s family and to the protesters gathering peacefully to demand justice over his death

Looters were also seen wearing masks as they ransacked a Target store and dragged piles of goods out in shopping carts

Demonstrators looted a stores in Minneapolis Wednesday evening leaving them ransacked

A group of vigilantes calling themselves ‘heavily armed rednecks’ then gathered to stand guard outside local businesses and protect them from looters

Looters steal goods from a Target store in Minneapolis in the midst of the second day of protests over George Floyd’s death

Bystanders filmed the looters as disorder began in the streets of the city on the second day of the rally, after footage emerged Tuesday showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of black man George Floyd

Elder said that ‘everything was done that we could do to try to preserve this man’s life’ but the adult male died in hospital.

The police chief refused to confirm reports that the shooter was the owner of the pawn shop who shot the victim dead because he was looting his store.

He said this was ‘one theory’ but that police are investigating ‘a couple of different scenarios that might have happened’.

Elder would not divulge what the other scenarios are. He added that there had been no other reports of injuries among protesters or police officers.

The police chief also slammed the actions of looters and rioters which he branded ‘disrespectful’ to Floyd’s family and to all the protesters who gathered peacefully to demand justice over his death.

‘If people are there to truly honor the man and his family this isn’t how you do it and it’s so disrespectful and it’s heartbreaking,’ he said.

‘People are utilizing this as a purpose just to make bad decisions.’

A source told KSTP that the city has requested support from the National Guard to bring the violence under control.

Floyd was filmed Monday begging the Minneapolis cop to stop and telling him he could not breathe before he lost consciousness and later died

George Floyd’s (pictured) heartbroken family have called for the cops to be charged with murder and their lawyer revealed white cop Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for a staggering eight minutes during the arrest for forger

Protesters held placards aloft as they came up against police. One read ‘stop killer cops’

Several buildings were set on fire during the violent protests, including an apartment building which was under construction

Looters also set fire to an AutoZone store and some looked on as one man tried to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher

Target was also broken into and looted and rioters were seen standing outside the store with their arms in the air. They had also sprayed graffiti on the store’s sign

As well as Target, looters also broke into smaller stores, including this one selling tobacco

It comes as:

A video was widely shared on social media on Tuesday showing white officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes as he pleads to be released before eventually losing consciousness and later dying

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis later that night demanding justice for the 46-year-old, leading to confrontations with police officers firing rubber bullets

Four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired on Tuesday after initially being placed on paid administrative leave

Four fired police officers are named as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on prosecutors Wednesday to arrest and charge Chauvin

New video footage casts fresh d oubt on claims Floyd resisted as two officers are seen manhandling and forcibly removing him from his car and he appears to be complying with officers

Floyd’s family demanded police officer Chauvin be charged with murder, and the other three officers involved charged as murder accomplices

A protest started in the streets of downtown LA Wednesday night over Floyd’s death with one man being taken to hospital after he fell from a moving police cruiser

Minneapolis protesters escalated into violence Wednesday as cops and protesters clashed and stores including Target, AutoZone and Walmart were ransacked and set on fire by looters

A looter was shot dead in Minneapolis Wednesday night and officers had arrested a man for homicide

News of the death topped off a night of chaos and destruction across the city as rioters stripped shelves bare, set fire to stores and tried to break into a bank.

Footage on social media showed car parts company AutoZone up in flames as people were seen hurling rocks through its windows.

Another structure, said to be a new apartment building, was filmed as flames entirely engulfed it and made it collapse.

With the fire department initially nowhere to be seen, reports on social media said they were being forced to stay away because of the violent rioters.

Stores and building near the fire were being splashed with water by citizens in an effort to stop the flames spreading. They were pictured filling buckets from fire hydrants.

Fire fighters were then seen spraying buildings including the Schooner tavern which had also caught fire.

At the Target store near the site of Floyd’s arrest, the inside of the store lay in ruins, with stock depleted of all goods and the remaining merchandise flung across the floor.

Witnesses reported thieves using power tools to break open cash registers and trying to access the store’s safes, before it too was set alight and seen engulfed in flames.

Rioters then turned to a Wendy’s where they sprayed graffiti on the walls before moving onto a bank – trying to bust it open and raid the ATMs.

Police were seen wielding tear gas rifles and other weapons as they responded to the protests

There was carnage in stores which had been looted, with smashed bottles and other goods strewn over the floor

State cops wielded batons and wore body armour and helmets as they lined up against the rioters

The new apartment building which was set on fire continued to burn after it had collapsed in on itself

The apocalyptic scenes also showed people standing outside the Target store which was looted by rioters

The AutoZone store which was set on fire was also sprayed with graffiti as flames ripped through the building

Some cars were also set alight during the clashes overnight. One vehicle was seen entirely burned out as flames continued to leap around its wheel arches

Some rioters had their faces covered with balaclavas, masks and cloths as they watched fires rage around them

The police precinct window’s were smashed and some protesters hurled metal railings at the doors

Some protesters wreaked havoc on the police precinct, pushing over barriers and smashing up the site’s windows

Police property is damaged by people gathered for the rally as Gov Walz’s pleas for a peaceful protest were ignored by some

Police spray pepper spray into crowds as protesters outside the Minneapolis police third precinct continue a second day of protests

One woman was seen being blasted in the face with pepper spray as she held up a banner with a slogan saying ‘Charge killer cops’

A woman douses her face in milk after she was exposed to tear gas sprayed by cops

A woman in a wheelchair was also punched in the head and sprayed with a fire extinguisher after trying to block protesters – allegedly with a knife in her hand.

The woman claimed she was ‘peacefully protesting’ to stop people from looting a Target store, but she was quickly set upon by a crowd who subdued her.

The crowd outside the Target store shouted that the woman had a knife, and footage showed her holding what appeared to be a sharp object.

Named online as Jennifer, she later said she had been ‘punched in the head several times’ before others tried to restrain her.

Footage of the violent clash has been widely shared on social media, including by conservative writer Andy Ngo.

A group of four men with huge firearms were seen outside a GM Tobacco store as they said they had come to protect local businesses from looters, reported Minnesota Reformer.

The vigilantes called themselves ‘heavily armed rednecks’ as they stood guard outside the businesses.

Disorder erupted in the streets of the city on the second day of the rally over Floyd’s death, after footage emerged Tuesday showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the black man’s neck moments before he died in police custody.

Floyd is heard pleading with Chauvin, saying ‘please, please, I can’t breathe’ and ‘My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts’ while witnesses urged the arresting officers to stop.

Cops were seen spraying pepper spray into the crowds and outraged Minnesotans threw metal railings at the windows of the police precinct as the two groups clashed on Wednesday.

This followed chaotic scenes at Tuesday night’s protest where demonstrators were seen dousing their faces in milk to limit the effects of the tear gas and desperately fleeing the hail of rubber bullets raining down on them.

A woman throws rocks at the police building where the four officers connected with Floyd’s death worked

People launched missiles including rocks and bottles at the building where the four officers connected to Floyd’s death worked.

The protest descended into chaos for the second night in a row as anger boiled over following the death of Floyd

Tensions are building after a bystander’s video posted online showed Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn’t breathe as an officer knelt on his neck

Minnesota Governor Walz issued a plea Wednesday for people to practice social distancing and protest peacefully while calling on cops to exercise restraint at the rally.

A new incident report was also released Wednesday revealing medics arrived at the scene of Floyd’s arrest to find the black man already ‘unresponsive’ and ‘pulseless’.

Wednesday’s protest started peacefully but clashes soon emerged between the demonstrators and police officers before the city erupted with violence.

One woman was seen being blasted in the face with pepper spray as she held up a banner with a slogan saying ‘Charge killer cops’.

Protester falls from the hood of a moving police cruiser as violent Black Lives Matter demonstration breaks out in downtown Los Angeles A protester was thrown from the hood of a police cruiser in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night as a Black Lives Matter demonstration calling for justice for George Floyd turned violent. About 1,000 protesters descended on LA following the 46-year-old father-of-two died in Minneapolis Monday, moments after a white cop knelt on his neck for eight minutes until he passed out. As protests entered their second day in Minnesota, tensions began building between law enforcement and African-American communities across America, with demonstrators calling for the four officers involved in Floyd’s death to be charged with murder. The first break-off protest sprung up in downtown LA Wednesday afternoon and quickly escalated into violence. Shocking aerial footage shows several protesters surrounding a California Highway Patrol cruiser and smashing its back windows on the 101 Freeway. One protester clambered on the hood before tumbling to the ground when the police officer drove off. The man was seen lying motionless on the ground and covered in blood, but he did regain consciousness and was taken to hospital in an ambulance. A second police cruiser that arrived at the scene was also attacked, had its windows smashed and was seen fleeing. A protester has fallen off a moving police car in downtown Los Angeles during a rally over George Floyd’s death Around 1,000 protesters descended on LA in a Black Lives Matter protest demanding justice after the 46-year-old father of two died in Minneapolis Monday, moments after a white cop knelt on his neck for eight minutes until he passed out Shocking aerial footage showed several protesters surround the car and smash the back window before one man clambered on top of the hood The police officer tried to take off and the man rode on the hood for a few moments before he was sent tumbling off the car into the road The march rally began near the Hall of Justice at around 4p.m. local time before protesters marched through the streets toward the area of Temple. People carried signs reading ‘Black Lives Matter’. The group then made its way onto the 101 Freeway where they blocked cars along the road. The freeway was forced to shutter. By around 6.25pm local time, the crowd began moving off the freeway and continued moving through downtown LA streets, reported NBC Los Angeles. The protest came hours after Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore issued a statement condemning the video of Floyd’s death as ‘incredibly disturbing’. The man is seen here being attended to by fellow protesters after falling off the hood of the cop car Emergency services rushed to the scene as the man was pictured lying motionless on the ground Advertisement

One man is being supported by other protesters and clutching his face after being struck by a beanbag

Cops are positioned on top of cars with guns while they survey the crowds of people gathered

Officers created a barrier with metal railings but some protesters tore them down

Police aim their guns into the crowds on the second night of protests

Some protesters also threw debris at a car with pro-Trump and pro-police messaging on it as it drives through the area

Officers on bicycles wear gas masks and visors while some carry guns filled with rubber bullets

People held signs saying ‘silence is violence’ and speak from a megaphone to the crowds

Protesters have started descending on the streets of Minneapolis for a second night over the death of George Floyd

Minnesotans began gathering outside the police precinct Wednesday for another day of protests following Floyd’s death Monday

Protesters gather as a new incident report reveals medics arrived at the scene of his arrest to find the black man already ‘unresponsive’ and ‘pulseless’

People launched missiles including rocks and bottles at the building where the four officers connected to Floyd’s death worked.

Some protesters also threw debris at a car with pro-Trump and pro-police messaging on it as it drove through the area.

Police officers and protesters started gathering throughout Wednesday outside the Minneapolis police third precinct close to the scene of Floyd’s arrest.

Flowers and photos were laid outside the Cups Food deli where the incident unfolded Monday to pay homage to the man who family members said was ‘everyone’s favorite person’.

Many protesters were pictured wearing face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 as Governor Walz urged people to practice social distancing.

Police officers wore riot gear and held bats as they tried to create a human barrier between demonstrators and the precinct.

Some cops were seen stationed on the roof of the building looking down on the crowds gathering below.

Police officers and protesters started gathering throughout Wednesday outside the Minneapolis police third Precinct close to the scene of Floyd’s arrest

Flowers and photos were laid outside the Cups Food deli where the incident unfolded Monday to pay homage to the man who family members have said was ‘everyone’s favorite person’

Police officers and protesters started gathering throughout Wednesday outside the Minneapolis police third Precinct close to the scene of Floyd’s arrest

Many protesters were pictured wearing face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 as Governor Walz urged people to practice social distancing at the event

Some cops were seen stationed on the roof of the building looking down on the crowds gathering below

Authorities claimed Tuesday that Floyd had resisted arrest by cops, however footage from the scene has cast doubt on the version of events as it appears to show the 46-year-old father of two cooperating with officers as he is manhandled out of his vehicle and placed in handcuffs outside the Cup Foods grocery store on 38th and Chicago Ave in south Minneapolis.

The release of the MFD report sheds yet more light on Monday’s shocking events, detailing that fire crew were called to assist medics with a man – called ‘pt’ in the report – who had trauma to his mouth.

It states that Fire Station 17 of Minneapolis arrived at the scene outside the Cup Foods store to find ‘multiple squads on scene and small crowd of citizens’.

The report points to confusion at the scene as neither the cops nor bystanders gave information to medics on Floyd or his location.

Candles are left in memory of Floyd. Tuesday’s protest descended into chaos when police and protesters clashed with cops hurling tear gas canisters into the crowds and demonstrators seen desperately fleeing the hail of rubber bullets raining down on them

Protesters call for justice for George Floyd following his death outside the Cup Foods store where he passed out after a white cop knelt on his neck for eight minutes

A cyclist rides down Portland Avenue and gives a peace sign to motorists who honked their horns to show support for George Floyd near a makeshift memorial

Signs and banners reading George Floyd’s name, ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘I can’t breathe’ were plastered at the scene

Protesters hold up their hands at the scene. An incident report from the Minneapolis Fire Department released Wednesday shows the fire department was called to reports of a man with trauma to his mouth and reached the scene to be told by witnesses that cops ‘had killed the man’

It says that while the crew tried to find Floyd to give medical support, they overheard and were told by ‘several people that the police “had killed the man”‘.

The report adds that the bystanders were ‘upset but not unruly’.

Crew members were finally able to find a cop inside the store who told them medics had put Floyd in an ambulance and left the scene.

Crew members were also told by an off-duty firefighter who witnessed the end of the struggle that they had seen Floyd become unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued by cops, the report says.

Medics then called for assistance and the crew responded to the ambulance which had moved to 36th and Park Avenue.

Two crew members got into the ambulance where they found ‘an unresponsive, pulseless male’, the report states.

The new details emerged as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz broke his silence Wednesday after footage emerged Tuesday showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of black man Floyd moments before he died in custody

Two Minneapolis police officers point guns with rubber bullets as police stand guard against protesters outside the Third Precinct

A protester holds a newspaper in front of the Minneapolis police at the front of crowds starting to gather Wednesday

A man adds to the flowers and messages left in memory of Floyd as people demand justice over his death

According to the report, medics never managed to recover a pulse on route to the hospital and Floyd’s ‘condition did not change’.

Governor Walz broke protocol in his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday to talk about the ‘tragic events’ in Minneapolis Monday and to send his ‘deepest sympathies’ to Floyd’s family.

‘Like so many Minnesotans and so many people across the country and world I was shocked and horrified by the video of George Floyd’s death,’ the governor said.

‘It’s very clear to anyone that what happened to George Floyd is wrong,’ Walz said.

‘The lack of humanity in the video as I said made me physically ill and is even more difficult to understand.’

An autopsy has not yet been completed, officials said.

Governor Walz broke protocol in his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday to talk about the ‘tragic events’ in Minneapolis Monday and to send his ‘deepest sympathies’ to Floyd’s family

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said during the briefing that an investigation is underway and said that the state is dealing with ‘a systemic problem’

Walz thanked protesters for their peaceful rally Tuesday night – before making a thinly-veiled dig at law enforcement that some protesters ended up ‘in harm’s way’ at the rally.

‘When I was with you Saturday I closed by wishing everyone a peaceful Memorial Day,’ Walz said.

‘Unfortunately Memorial Day evening in Minneapolis was anything but peaceful – and neither was last night.’

Walz said he ‘respect[s] the right to peacefully protest’.

‘It’s how people express their pain, process tragedy and work to create change,’ he said.

‘But I was saddened to see some of the protesters were in harm’s way last night.’

Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the white officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck to be criminally charged on Wednesday. Derek Chauvin (pictured) was seen pinning him down in video footage that was widely shared on Tuesday

CCTV footage from a nearby restaurant shows part of the altercation between Floyd and the officers on the scene. A handcuffed Floyd sits on the ground as a police officer, who was not seen in the original viral video, speaks to him before picking him up and holding him against the wall

Video footage shows the moment George Floyd was pulled from his car by officers during his arrest, moments before he lost consciousness after a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes

The four fired police officers involved in Monday’s incident have been identified as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng

A photo taken across the street from the scene show three officers arresting Floyd as he lay on the ground. The FBI and state law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into the man’s death

The victim’s family’s lawyer Ben Crump had also issued a statement urging protesters to act peacefully on Wednesday night and to not ‘sink to the level of our oppressors’.

‘The community is understandably and rightfully upset by the wrongful death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and their grief and outrage are pouring out onto the streets of Minneapolis. We share these painful emotions and demand justice, but we also urge everyone who wishes to raise their voice to engage in peaceful protests and observe social distancing,’

‘We cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we must not endanger others during this pandemic. We will demand and ultimately force lasting change by shining a light on treatment that is horrific and unacceptable and by winning justice.’

Walz also urged protesters to wear face masks and practice social distancing at Wednesday’s rally.

‘I just want to encourage everyone to be safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and I want to thank protesters for their commitment to safely protest in the pandemic,’ he said.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said the state will ‘get answers’ but also urged protesters to stay safe at the protests.

‘George Floyd should be alive today,’ she said. ‘The grief in this moment is unbearable.’

Flanagan warned that the same communities most affected by Floyd’s death are those also worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic – as black communities have been disproportionately hard-hit by the outbreak.

‘Last night we saw those choose to protest their grief and anger wearing masks and distancing themselves,’ she said, adding that she wanted to ‘thank’ those protesters.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, also speaking at the press conference, said an investigation into Floyd’s death is now underway.

Floyd, 46, was a father of two. His family are calling for the four officers involved to be charged with murder over his death

Ellison said the incident reminds him of historic cases of police conflict with the African-American community, such as the death of Rodney King back in 1991.

‘This is not an isolated case,’ he said. ‘We’re dealing with a systemic problem.’

‘This tragic event that took the life of George Floyd is a point in time and an incident involving a person,’ Ellison said.

‘The reason there is so much outrage is that this is a part of a larger pattern.’

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, echoed sentiments from the victim’s family’s lawyer Ben Crump that there are worrying similarities in the case with the death of unarmed black man Eric Garner.

Garner died in 2014 after he was placed in a chokehold by New York City police and pleaded for his life, saying he could not breathe.

‘It reminds me so much of the Eric Garner case in New York but I promise you that unlike the Eric Garner case we will not wait years for action,’ he said.

‘You will not have to wait – there will not be a lag.’

City officials on Wednesday formally identified the four fired police officers involved in Monday’s incident as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng.

The cops, who were initially placed on paid administrative leave, were terminated from the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday after footage of Floyd’s arrest was widely shared on social media.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on prosecutors Wednesday to arrest and charge Chauvin for his role in the incident.

‘If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars,’ Frey said in a tweet on Wednesday.

‘That’s why today I’m calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in this case.’

REVEALED: White cop who knelt on George Floyd’s neck was involved in a fatal police shooting and one of the other fired officers paid a $25K settlement after being sued for using excessive force in arrest where he punched and kicked a handcuffed suspect

Two of the cops fired over the arrest of black man George Floyd have already been investigated for their roles in previous use-of-force incidents, it has been revealed.

Derek Chauvin, 44, the officer filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck during his arrest, is a 19-year veteran of the force who was investigated over a fatal police shooting in 2006.

Now it’s been revealed Chauvin was investigated for his role in the 2008 shooting of Ira Latrell Toles during a domestic assault call. Toles was wounded after police said he went for an officer’s gun and Chauvin shot him.

Two years earlier Wayne Reyes, 42 was killed by officers after allegedly pulling a shotgun on the six cops, which included Chauvin, The Star Tribune reports.

And in 2011 23-year-old Leroy Martinez was shot and injured during a chase given by officers including Chauvin.

A second officer involved in Monday’s arrest, Tou Thao, was part of a $25,000 out of court settlement after being sued for using excessive force in 2017.

In a lawsuit obtained by the DailyMail.com shows Thao was sued for using excessive force in arrest where he was accused of punching and kicking a handcuffed suspect ‘until his teeth broke’.

Derek Chauvin, 44, (left) the officer filmed kneeling Floyd’s neck during his arrest, is a 19-year veteran of the force who was investigated over a fatal police shooting in 2006. A second officer involved in Monday’s arrest, Tou Thao, (right) is said to been part of a $25,000 out of court settlement after being sued for using excessive force in 2017

DailyMail.com has contacted Minneapolis police for comment and for the officers’ full records with the department. Two other officers arrested in the case have been named as Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng

The second officer, Thao, was sued in 2017 by Lamar Ferguson who said the cop had used excessive force during his arrest.

A lawsuit obtained by DailyMail.com states ‘Defendant Thunder and Defendant Thao’s use of unreasonable force on Plaintiff, in the form of punches, kicks, and knees to the face and body while Plaintiff was defenseless and handcuffed, was so extreme that it caused Plaintiff to suffer broken teeth as well as other bruising and trauma.’

The case was settled out of court for $25,000 after Thao said he had punched Ferguson after he ‘actively resisted arrest’.

He wrote: ‘After — at this point he’s actively resisting arrest. He — so I had no choice but to punch him. I punched him in the face.’

All four officers were fired Tuesday. DailyMail.com has contacted Minneapolis police for comment and for the officers’ full records with the department.

Chauvin is said to be represented by lawyer Tom Kelly. He was Jeronimo Yavez’ attorney after the Minnesota police officer fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in 2016.

Yavez was found not guilty on all three charges by a jury in 2017.

The remaining two officers have been identified by the city as Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng.

Both were reportedly rookie cops who were still in their probationary periods, according to the StarTribune.