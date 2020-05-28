https://www.dailywire.com/news/rapper-cardi-b-defends-looting-after-george-floyd-death-the-people-are-left-with-no-choice

Wednesday night, rapper Cardi B weighed in on the riots and looting triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and proceeded to justify the aberrant behavior, tweeting, “They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is. Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE.”

The tweet showed some of the actual looting taking place in Minneapolis Target store.

They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is .Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE . pic.twitter.com/IToSr08yBG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

In January 2019, Cardi B published a video on Instagram in which she slammed President Trump and his supporters, whom she called “rednecks,” for the partial government shutdown over southern border funding, as The Hill reported. She intoned:

You wanna build a wall because you promised these mother f***ers something that you know you couldn’t do. You promised these f***ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this s***, so now you have to do it. Even if motherf***ers build the wall, that’s still not going to f***ing prevent people coming into this country.

Cardi B continued, “Trump is like a clout-chaser. He’s like these new rap artists; they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that. Some people can have money, all the power in the world, but they really want that fame. And some people really wanna be seen as that. His legacy — he wants to go down as that bad person … He loves to interrupt the peace.”

She concluded, “Trump wants to be cool with basketball teams, football teams, and black people!”

In January 2020, Cardi B intimated that she wanted to run for Congress in a Twitter thread. She began, “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government.” She continued, “Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

Then, her dreams of the future: “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Cardi B infamously said in one video that she had drugged and robbed men she lured into hotels by promising sex: “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*** me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

