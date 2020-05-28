http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LAUuWWS-RZQ/

A Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, soldier intervened during a firearm-based attack Wednesday morning and took out an alleged active shooter.

KMBC reports that the incident occurred on Centennial Bridge around 11 a.m. where an unidentified suspect allegedly using a handgun and a rifle took shots at passing vehicles.

A Leavenworth soldier who was in traffic ascertained what was happening and drove his car into the suspect, ending the attack.

Leavenworth police chief Patrick Kitchens summarized the soldier’s actions: “There was an active-duty soldier assigned to Fort Leavenworth waiting in traffic behind the event who saw the event unfold and determined it was an active shooter. The soldier intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives.”

KXLH reports that another soldier was wounded by the attacker’s gunfire prior to the gunman being stopped. That soldier and the attacker were both transported to a hospital for treatment.

