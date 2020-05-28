https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Bernard-Kerik-Rod-Rosenstein-unmasking/2020/05/28/id/969456

Former Trump political consultant Roger Stone said he can’t wait to hear former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax TV.

“I am glad to finally hear from Rod Rosenstein because he has a lot to answer for,” Stone told “Newsmax Now” host John Bachman.

Stone, who is appealing his conviction of witness tampering and lying to investigators in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, said the entire 2016 Russia investigation was authorized by Rosenstein.

Stone said it was Rosenstein who signed off at least one FISA warrant, and there are several sources who said he offered to wear a wire in the White House to “entrap the president.”

“The wheels of justice grind slowly, but we are finally getting to the point,” he said.

Stone was joined by former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who wanted to know if Rosenstein would be “read his Miranda rights” when he begins his testimony.

He said the new probe is looking into the origins of the initial investigation of the 2016 election and abuses in the FISA warrants, which were approved by Rosenstein.

“This stuff happened under his command,” he said. “Just from the outset you look at this and you have to believe that Rosenstein was a part of the coup against the president. I think it’s atrocious.”

He said it is crazy the situation has been dragged on for three years, adding people need to be held accountable.

“There’s overwhelming, overwhelming and compelling evidence that Rosenstein and others targeted [Michael] Flynn, Stone, Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos.”

Stone agreed with President Donald Trump’s comments that the unmasking of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was a worse scandal than Watergate.

“This is, in fact, the biggest scandal in American history,” Stone said.

Both Stone and Kerik said they weren’t concerned about recent polling indicating Trump may be in trouble come Election Day.

Kerik said, “polls are full of garbage,” citing how 2016 polls showed Hillary Clinton clinching the presidency all the way up until election night.

Stone said it is too far away from November to take the polls too seriously.

“I would not be alarmed at these poll numbers at this time,” he said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

