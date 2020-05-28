https://www.dailywire.com/news/rush-limbaugh-democrats-demand-for-masks-is-political

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said that Democrats are using face masks meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus as a political tool against Republicans.

Limbaugh opined on the topic, which has become a cultural flashpoint amid the pandemic, on Wednesday. The host criticized former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats for using the masks as a “symbol of fear” to drive opposition to re-opening the United States.

“When the hell did going to work become political? Right now — right here, right now — and who has made this possible? Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, all these mask-wearing freaks demanding that you use the symbol of fear, demanding that everybody wear the symbol of fear,” Limbaugh said.

Masks are widely used throughout the United States, though they appear to be less common in rural communities than in larger cities where people live much closer together. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people use masks “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

The federal guidelines are most applicable in places such as grocery stores, pharmacies, or other indoor areas. In parks or other open spaces, masks are not necessary as long as people maintain the requisite six-foot “social distance.”

After noting masks’ uses, Limbaugh continues:

“But that’s not the point, because that’s not the motivation behind the Democrats and their demand for masks. Their demand for masks is political. Everything is political. They hope to capitalize on the image they’re creating that we’re all about to die — that we’re all very, very near being wiped out — and only those who wear masks are gonna be safe and only Democrats advocating the wearing of masks care about people. If you don’t wear a mask, then you don’t care.”

To back up his assertion, Limbaugh cited North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper, a Democrat, said on Tuesday that wearing a mask signaled “compassion for others,” implying that not wearing a mask was reckless and callous.

“A face covering signifies strength and compassion for others. Wearing one shows that you actually care about other people’s health,” Cooper tweeted.

A face covering signifies strength and compassion for others. Wearing one shows that you actually care about other people’s health. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 26, 2020

Biden has also advocated mask-wearing recently, changing his Twitter profile picture to him in a mask. Also on Tuesday, the presumptive Democratic nominee tweeted out the simple directive: “Wear a mask.”

Wear a mask. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

Limbaugh slammed the antics as “virtue signaling” that is not supported by science.

“It’s about showing that you care. It’s about showing that you have compassion. It’s about showing that you don’t want to infect other people. It’s about showing that you are a good person,” Limbaugh said. “And, remember, this is such a classic, classic way liberals achieve their supposed superiority over people. I’ve always said, liberalism is the most gutless choice you can make because it never requires you to solve anything.”

