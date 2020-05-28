https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/savage-animals-looting-minneapolis-violently-attack-old-lady-wheelchair-video/

Savage animals looting a Minneapolis Target during a riot over “police brutality” attacked an white woman in a wheelchair on Wednesday evening.

The brave woman was attempting to block the door to stop the looting — more than the police were actually doing.

Okay fuck it I’m moving out of Minnesota fuck it I’m threw !!#Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/boyGwzJrIa — Kaecia Williams (@PoeticKaee) May 28, 2020

Apparently Jennifer blocked the door so people wouldn’t loot 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/sfVV25fgsO — Kaecia Williams (@PoeticKaee) May 28, 2020

After being violently assaulted by one of the feral looters, she was sprayed with a fire extinguisher for an extended amount of time.

Some at the scene have claimed that she “stabbed people” after the initial attack.

Elderly White Lady in a wheelchair is attacked by the mob ! pic.twitter.com/gFi5ddOD31 — OakTown ☢ Unfiltered (@hrtablaze) May 28, 2020

The woman was checked out by EMT’s who told her to go home. She described being repeatedly hit from the behind, hit in the face, maced and robbed.

The looters and rioters caused violence and chaos throughout the city over what they believe to be a case of brutality in the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

In this strip, no business is spared. Nearly every window smashed. I’ve seen cars packed to the brim with looted goods. Store security alarming won’t stop chirping. pic.twitter.com/qRcX6c5ky9 — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

The mobile police camera just went into the fire. pic.twitter.com/GotDEUiKvP — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

The looters also have reportedly set fire to the Minneapolis City Library, a building they are unlikely to have ever stepped foot in.

The riot is currently ongoing.

