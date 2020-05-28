https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/martha-mcsally-arizona/2020/05/28/id/969419

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that the Senate race in Arizona may come down to which candidate voters think will “hold China accountable” for the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview on “National Report” Thursday, McSally was asked about her likely opponent Mark Kelly, a Democrat who is a former astronaut and Navy captain, and what the race against him could come down to.

“There’s going to be a number of issues for sure in the election, but one of them is going to be: Who can you trust to hold China accountable? They unleashed this virus, they lied, they covered up, they’ve blamed it on the U.S. Military. We now have over 100,000 Americans dead, and I’ve never trusted a Communist, but my opponent actually allowed Communist companies to invest in him. He partnered with them in business.”

She added, “If you’re asking the questions, ‘Who is going to stand up to the Communists? Who’s going to hold China accountable?’ Is it someone who’s cashing their checks, or someone like me? And this is going to be an important choice going forward. Of course he’s not going to be standing up to them when he’s been beholden to them financially.”

McSally said that this will be “a major issue going forward in November. In the meantime, I’m going to keep fighting for Arizonans and help us get through this pandemic.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

