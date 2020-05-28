https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-judicial-confirmations-judges/2020/05/28/id/969487

Senate Democrats are concerned over how fast Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump worked to place 200 federal judges into lifelong-appointed positions, Fox News reports.

The lawmakers sound-off on the topic in a more than 50-page report titled “Captured Courts,” which slams Republicans for appointing judges Democrats call “politicians in robes.”

The report calls out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for “betraying the vision of our founders.”

“Instead of passing legislation to help the American people, Mitch McConnell has chosen to bury those bills in his legislative graveyard,” the report’s summary states. “This report looks behind the curtain of the GOP’s long campaign of judicial capture, into the fundamental threat it poses to the rule of law and American democracy.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, tweeted the report Wednesday with the comment:

“Over the last 3 years instead of focusing on legislation to help Americans: Sen. McConnell & Pres. Trump have dedicated almost every ounce of energy to packing the courts with right-wing ideologues who they know will do their bidding.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., also called out McConnell in a Wednesday tweet for ignoring 400 bills to focus on judicial nominations:

“More than 400 bills are waiting on Mitch McConnell’s desk, everything from coronavirus response to climate change to prescription drug prices. But instead of bringing these up for votes, he’s focused on advancing his judicial nominees.”

McConnell has stated the coronavirus will not stop judicial confirmations from taking place.

