Several shots were fired near the Colorado State Capitol building Thursday evening where hundreds of people gathered to march in protest against the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.

No injuries were reported from the incident in Denver, but one reporter on the scene noted that “people are pretty shaken up.’

What are the details?

KKTV-TV reporter Spencer Wilson tweeted at 5:54 p.m. Mountain Time, “Bullets just wizzed (sic) by on the state capital, police yelled for us to get down, then took off towards the west lawn. This was maybe 15 minutes after the majority of protestors took off. Maybe 6-7 shots. People are pretty shaken up.’

He added later, “And now protestors have flooded into Lincoln St. to block traffic. There’s a ton of honking.”

The Denver Post reported, “Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes said officers have confirmed six or seven shots were fired toward the capitol about 5:35 p.m. There were no known injuries as of 6 p.m.”

Barnes added, “We do believe that the shots were towards the capitol, but we do not at this point have any correlation to the protest or the protestors.”

The Post further noted that “Denver police officers on the scene wore their regular street uniforms along with face masks to protect them from the [corona]virus. However, they began donning riot gear once the shots were fire(d).”

The demonstration in Denver was one of many across the country held Thursday night, as activists in Los Angeles, New York City, and elsewhere marched in the streets following days of protests that continue in Minneapolis over the death of Floyd, who died after a police officer was caught on video holding him down with a knee to his neck for several minutes while the man was detained.

