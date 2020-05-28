https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/socialists-bernie-sanders-bhaskar-sunkara/2020/05/28/id/969429

Bhaskar Sunkara, author of “The Socialist Manifesto,” said having Joe Biden in the White House would be “less damaging” to workers than another four years of President Donald Trump.

He made his comments in a column for The New York Times, posted on Thursday.

“It’s not easy being an American socialist these days — despite the fact that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont built a movement of millions behind ideas we have long supported, we’re now being called out as potential spoilers in the November elections,” he said.

“Most socialists are cleareyed about Mr. Trump as a threat to most Americans, sowing divisions among working people and marrying populist rhetoric to policies that only further enrich his powerful friends.”

And he added: “Mr. Biden is at odds with the progressive, labor-oriented wing of his party, but every poor and working person in America, along with every socialist, would be better off butting heads with a White House filled with centrist Democrats than one filled with Trump appointees.”

However, he said that doesn’t mean socialists must fall in line behind Biden.

“There is an anti-establishment mood growing in this country, and not only among socialists; millions of voters are distrustful of mainstream politicians and sick of choosing between two parties captured by the corporate elite,” he maintained. “Bernie Sanders represented a real alternative to many of them, and Joe Biden does not.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

