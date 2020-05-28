https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/tech-giants-odds-twitters-fact-checking/

A deep division among America’s social media tech giants has been uncovered with Twitter’s attack this week on President Trump’s statements, when the company decided to attach its own editorial comments to his online statements.

Twitter says it is just pointing out “incorrect” information, while Facebook says social media companies shouldn’t be the “arbiter of truth.”

The fight erupted when Twitter attached a note to several of President Trump’s statements that were critical of vote-by-mail schemes. They linked to leftist publications that claim there is no fraud connected to those strategies.

In fact, the Heritage Foundation has compiled data showing dozens of criminal convictions in recent years over that very activity.

Just the News reported, “Absentee ballot fraud is just one method of exploiting flaws in the system to perpetrate voting fraud. In some cases, for instance, dead voters have been found to have cast votes in numerous elections, as a local CBS report found in Colorado several years ago. The same phenomenon was discovered in Chicago as well.”

Fox News reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in an interview scheduled for airing on Thursday, said, “We have a different policy than, I think, Twitter has one this. I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. Private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey immediately fired back, stating, “Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”

His reference to “our employees” apparently was an acknowledgement of reports that have surfaced since the controversy erupted that Twitter worker Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity, in 2016 and 2017 published statements denigrating the Trump administration and individuals on the staff, with accusations they were Nazis.

Many consider that evidence of a bias embedded in the Twitter hierarchy.

President Trump, meanwhile, was considering issuing an executive order regarding social media companies.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company decided to add its editorial comment to Trump’s tweets because they, in the company’s opinion, contained “potentially misleading information about voting processes” and had been “labeled to provide additional context.”

Twitter linked to The Washington Post and CNN, both organizations that have been extraordinarily critical of President Trump, as “fact-checkers.”

Critics of Twitter, however, pointed out the company has taken no similar action against Chinese propaganda that has spread on the platform since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Thanks for the clarification @jack. This makes YOU accountable for allowing the Chinese Communist Party to abuse this site with misinformation & propaganda spread across the globe – all while the CCP bans and suppresses their own people from using Twitter!” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. wrote.

The question that is arising again is how much speech freedom the private companies allow, and whether the First Amendment requirements should be applied to the private companies if they would be considered a sort of public utility.

In a statement, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said, “We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters. Partnering with the biased fake news media ‘fact checkers’ is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility. There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them.”

WND reported only this week U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was warning Tuesday that Twitter might lose its liability protection as a “forum” for opinions and be treated as a publisher if it continues to exercise “editorial control.”

“The law still protects social media companies like @Twitter because they are considered forums not publishers. But if they have now decided to exercise an editorial role like a publisher then they should no longer be shielded from liability & treated as publishers under the law,” the senator said.

The law still protects social media companies like @Twitter because they are considered forums not publishers. But if they have now decided to exercise an editorial role like a publisher then they should no longer be shielded from liability & treated as publishers under the law. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2020

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh explained Rubio essentially is informing Twitter that “actually having a fact-checker and then standing behind whatever the fact-checker says … turns Twitter into something that is not.”

“He says that it’s turning Twitter into publishers,” Limbaugh noted. “It’s an empty vessel, and its users are who fill it with content. Once they start adding content like this by putting fact-checkers in and then backing the fact-checkers, then they have abandoned this legal position that protects them from liability.”

He continued: “Once they get in the content game, and once they start playing and trying to discredit who says what by fact-checking, that then removes the liability shield. Also, when are they gonna start fact-checking Democrats? Do not think that they’re gonna get away with only fact-checking Trump. They may not have thought this through. They may not have thought it out. Surely their lawyers.”

Limbaugh asked: “Where were the fact-checkers when Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler and John Brennan and James Clapper and James Comey were claiming to have proof that Trump colluded with Russia, and they were tweeting it day in and day out?”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri already has been working to remove the blanket immunity large tech companies enjoy.

