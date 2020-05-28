https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-hanks-plasma-rita-wilson/2020/05/28/id/969413

Tom Hanks made another trip to a doctor’s office to donate plasma in an effort to help researchers come up with ways to treat the coronavirus.

The actor documented his experience donating plasma on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Plasmatic on 3! 1, 2, 3 PLASMATIC! Hanx,” he captioned under a picture of two full bags of his plasma.

He shared a series of photos including one of his arm hooked up to an IV.

This is the second plasma donation the actor has made since he recovered from the virus.

There are several trials using plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19 to help treat people currently infected with the virus.

He shared his first plasma donation experience on social media, too.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag!” he wrote on Instagram. “After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx.”

The actor and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in March while Hanks was filming a movie in Australia. The couple has openly shared their experience with the virus.

“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine,” Hanks previously said on the podcast “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

