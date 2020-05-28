https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-goes-scorched-earth-far-left-twitter-hack-yoel-roth-fact-checking-president-fake-news/

On Tuesday night Twitter decided to “fact-check” President Trump on his statements on mail-in voting.

Far Left Watch posted a tweet identifying “Yoel” Roth as Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity.  This young man determines what is the truth and what is not on Twitter. 

The article that Twitter used to attack the President of the United States was later corrected since it was fake news!

Far Left Watch reported on who at Twitter determined that CNN is more accurate than the President of the United States per yesterday’s tweet correction by Twitter.

Yoel Roth is the Head of Site Integrity at Twitter — the fact check boss.

And young Yoel is a far left hack who says there are Nazis in the Trump White House:

Michael Coudrey had more on Yoel Roth.

Yoel appears to like being controversial while labeling the truth lies and lies the truth:

Here’s more tweets from Yoel Roth…

On Thursday President Trump torched hater Yoel Roth!

President Trump blasted this far left hack!

