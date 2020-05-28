https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-goes-scorched-earth-far-left-twitter-hack-yoel-roth-fact-checking-president-fake-news/

On Tuesday night Twitter decided to “fact-check” President Trump on his statements on mail-in voting.

Far Left Watch posted a tweet identifying “Yoel” Roth as Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity. This young man determines what is the truth and what is not on Twitter.

The article that Twitter used to attack the President of the United States was later corrected since it was fake news!

Far Left Watch reported on who at Twitter determined that CNN is more accurate than the President of the United States per yesterday’s tweet correction by Twitter.

Yoel Roth is the Head of Site Integrity at Twitter — the fact check boss.

And young Yoel is a far left hack who says there are Nazis in the Trump White House:

Michael Coudrey had more on Yoel Roth.

Wow. Look what Twitter is doing to the President of the United States tweets. They are attaching a link then saying according to CNN and Washington Post, what he is saying is unsubstantiated. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/dMxJBGZOyX — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) May 26, 2020

Yoel appears to like being controversial while labeling the truth lies and lies the truth:

Somehow, regularly being told by internet strangers that I’m a soulless corporate shill is still less harsh feedback than I got from anonymous peer reviewers in my past academic life. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) May 25, 2020

Here’s more tweets from Yoel Roth…

This person is the “head of site integrity” at Twitter pic.twitter.com/hyZcl5VIe0 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 27, 2020

On Thursday President Trump torched hater Yoel Roth!

President Trump blasted this far left hack!

So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD. How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World. Tell that to your hater @yoyoel — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

