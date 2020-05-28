http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-pUri-AeAVk/trump-to-sign-executive-order-targeting-social-media-11590681930

WASHINGTON—President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday seeking to limit the broad legal protection that federal law currently provides to social-media and other online platforms, a move that is expected to draw immediate court challenges.

The order seeks to make it easier for federal regulators to hold companies such as Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. liable if they are deemed to be unfairly curbing users’ speech by, for example, suspending their accounts or deleting their posts.

