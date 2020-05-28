https://www.theblaze.com/news/university-minnesota-minneapolis-pd-george-floyd

The University of Minnesota will no longer contract with the Minneapolis Police Department for security for football games, concerts, and other university events, Yahoo Sports reported.

University President Joan Gabel sent out a statement to students, faculty, and staff Wednesday announcing the severing of ties with the department after an MPD officer reportedly killed George Floyd by keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness, even though Floyd was already handcuffed and no longer resisting.



“Our hearts are broken after watching the appalling video capturing the actions of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers against George Floyd leading to his tragic death,” the statement said. “As a community, we are outraged and grief-stricken. I do not have the words to fully express my pain and anger and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but also fear for their own safety. This will not stand.”

“First, I have directed Senior Vice President Brian Burnett to no longer contract with the Minneapolis Police Department for additional law enforcement support needed for large events, such as football games, concerts, and ceremonies,” Gabel continued. “Second, I have directed University Police Chief Matt Clark to no longer use the Minneapolis Police Department when specialized services are needed for University events, such as K-9 Explosive detection units.”

The statement indicated that the university would still partner with MPD on necessary occasions, such as “joint patrols and investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put our students, faculty, and staff at risk.”

Protests have broken out across the city after the video of Floyd’s death went viral. The protests devolved into looting and setting buildings on fire Wednesday night. The situation was so out of control that the MPD pulled officers from those locations for their own safety as property was stolen and destroyed.

