Violent Protests broke out Wednesday night in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd by a police officer.

Protesters in Minneapolis took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Target store was looted by a mob of protesters on Wednesday night.

There was video of one man down on the ground being treated by police outside of a business last night. The man was reportedly shot after trying to loot a pawn shop.

BREAKING: Suspected looter reportedly shot dead by pawn shop owner during riots in Minneapolis, investigation is ongoing – @StribJany pic.twitter.com/mYKGd9LaOH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2020

According to Twitter user Finding Novyon two people were shot outside of Cadillac Pawn on Bloomington Avenue.

2 people shot outside of Cadillac Pawn, on Bloomington Ave. National Gaurd are on their way.

Please be safe guys 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/uiGpZsJAnk — 𝕹𝖔𝖛𝖞𝖔𝖓 (@FindingNovyon) May 28, 2020

Cadillac Pawn was later completely cleaned out by looters after reports of the shooting.

Minneapolis police are investigating the death of the alleged looter.

Cadillac Pawn was completely cleaned out of merchandise after reports of the owner shooting a looter spread amongst the rebels in #Minneapolis #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/A7LeXv99L1 — Acid Communist League (@MarvinBaron6) May 28, 2020

The owner of Cadillac Pawn Shop in Mpls on Lake Street has shot and killed a young black man !!! Claiming he was looting ! Ok, where is the tape post it & show proof ASAP !!! Because that white man has made a lot of money off of black ppl ! @shaunking — Makeup Artist Kay (@Faces_Beat) May 28, 2020

The owner of Cadillac Pawn Shop on Lake Street in Minneapolis has shot & killed people looting & trying to destroy his business like they did to Target & Autozone tonight. Governor Walz needs to send National Guard there because business owners will defend their own. #GeorgeFloyd — David (@UnFadeable21) May 28, 2020

Cub Foods- looted ablaze

Dollar Tree- looted

Target stores- looted ablaze

US Bank- looted

AutoZone- looted ablaze

Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits construction site- ablaze

Foot Locker- looted

Apple Store- looted

Cadillac Pawn- looter shot

Central Library- looted#minneapolisriots — Andrew Usher 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@KCChiefsUpNorth) May 28, 2020

