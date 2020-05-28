https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/05/29/minneapolis-police-precinct-on-fire-possible-gas-leak-as-protests-over-death-of-george-floyd-escalate-n450339

For the third night in a row, protests and riots rocked Minneapolis in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. Stores were once again looted and buildings set on fire as protesters demanded justice for Floyd’s death. The Fifth Precinct police building is currently burning and authorities are warning of a possible gas leak in the area.

Floyd, who was suspected of forgery, died after a police officer inexplicably pinned him to the ground with his knee, holding him down as he begged for mercy. The officer remained in that position until Floyd, who was unarmed and subdued with handcuffs at the time, became lifeless. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four police officers were summarily fired after video of the horrific, indefensible act was made public.

Julio Rosas, from PJ Media’s sister site Townhall, is on the scene in Minneapolis. His tweets show the violence escalating throughout the night and a very dangerous situation developing.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered 500 National Guard troops to the area and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a state of emergency in the city. City officials warned that a gas line may have been cut at the Third Precinct, which could turn the city into a powder keg as rioters set off fireworks in the area and thousands of protesters congregate around the burning police station.

Police have abandoned the area, leaving their building to burn as protesters celebrate its destruction.

Update 1:36 a.m.: President Trump has weighed in on the riots:

In addition to Minneapolis, there are ongoing protests in St. Paul, Minn., Memphis, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., Denver, Colo., Columbus, Ohio, and Los Angeles California.

This is a developing story. 

Follow me on Twitter @pbolyard

Woman in Wheelchair Is Beaten by Minneapolis Rioters Who Then Claim She ‘Deserved’ It
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...