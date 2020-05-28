https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-george-floyd-black-youth-violence

A heartbreaking video of the late George Floyd talking about ending violence has gone viral following his death.

What are the details?

In an undated video that’s making the rounds across social media, Floyd can be heard imploring black youth to end violence and stop killing one another.

Speaking directly into a camera, Floyd said, “Our young generation is clearly lost, man. Clearly lost, man. I don’t even know what to say anymore. You youngsters just going around busting guns in crowds, kids getting killed.”

He continued, saying that adults should be responsible in condemning gun violence, rather than condoning it.

“Man, I knew it was crazy then a n**** my age saying it … and condoning this s**t, bro,” he added. “You know what I’m saying? Half them young n****s shooting them guns go home and their knees shaking at night, but they don’t show it to nobody because they ain’t tough then.”

He pleaded, “Come on home man. It’s going to be you and God. You’re going up or you’re going down. That’s gonna be it.”

“And if any of you don’t like this message — especially a n**** my age — man, f*** you right now. My heart hurts,” he concluded.

Floyd

died Monday following an incident with Minneapolis police officers.

Viral video emerged

showing an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an incident reported to be a “forgery in progress.”

After engaging with Floyd, the Minneapolis officer ended up pinning the man to the ground with his knee.

Floyd can be heard repeatedly begging officers for help and complaining of not being able to breathe as well as being in pain. Floyd appeared to lose consciousness in the video. Authorities pronounced the man dead at a nearby hospital.

Four officers were

fired over the incident, and the FBI is investigating Floyd’s detainment as a possible civil rights violation.

