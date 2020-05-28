http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C_ETWTJLl4I/

Officers attempted to stop the looting “and the would-be thieves dropped the stolen merchandise and fled on foot,” said a statement from police spokesman Steve Linders.

While officers were responding to the looting, a fight broke out between a person in a vehicle and someone on foot. Police say the person in the car attempted to run over the pedestrian but missed and crashed into another vehicle.

In addition to looting, some protesters threw shopping cars and glass bottles at officers.

People have started throwing glass bottles at Police outside Midway Target. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/DmGH9nZ5Pv — Alex Hagan (@AlexHaganKARE11) May 28, 2020

Police standing outside Midway target. Crowd in parking lot. St. Paul Police say 50-60 people rushed in around 11:30 looting. Police say they dropped merchandise when officers arrived. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/HX81MxiLF6 — Alex Hagan (@AlexHaganKARE11) May 28, 2020

Police said no arrests were made.

The St. Paul looting follows dozens of protesters stealing televisions, clothes, and groceries from the Target store near Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building as demonstrations devolved into riots on Wednesday evening.

Fox 9 reporter Karen Scullin posted several videos showing the looting at the Lake Street Target after police and protesters engaged in a tense standoff hour earlier.

Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Stealing TV’s and groceries, clothes pic.twitter.com/pxkBl9UO7L — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Target is getting cleaned out pic.twitter.com/0OGSHY132k — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Justice Department said Thursday it has made investigating the police-involved death of Floyd a “top priority.”

The African-American Floyd died Monday after he was restrained by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck. Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

Video of Floyd’s arrest, in which he is heard telling officers he can’t breathe, spawned immediate shock and civil unrest in Minneapolis that later spread to other cities nationwide Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office said Thursday they’re conducting “a robust” criminal investigation.”

“The Department of Justice has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators to the matter,” they said.

In Southern California, hundreds of demonstrators organized by Black Lives Matter-LA marched in downtown Los Angeles and at one point blocked a freeway. Some protesters vandalized a California Highway Patrol car by smashing its rear window.

The AP contributed to this report.