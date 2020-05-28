http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-oRLcvgTk38/54816.html

Press authorities in Vietnam have shut down the digital version of a newspaper for running stories that contained untruthful information.

Phu Nu (Women) Online, which is the online edition of Phu Nu TPHCM (Ho Chi Minh City Women) newspaper, will be suspended for one month and is required to pay a VND55 million (US$2,372) fine, according to a decision signed on Thursday by Nguyen Thanh Lam, director of the Authority of Press under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Phu Nu TPHCM is also required to make corrections and apologize as per regulations.

The editor-in-chief, Le Huyen Ai My, was named in the decision as the person to represent the newspaper to abide by this decision.

The newspaper had published a series of investigative stories in its print and online editions about Sun Group, a Vietnamese realty giant, in September and October 2019, according to the decision.

The articles contained certain false information which brought about “particularly adverse effects,” the decision said.

Phu Nu Online is inaccessible at the time of writing.

Phu Nu TPHCM is the mouthpiece of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

