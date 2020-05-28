https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/499870-violent-protests-fires-erupt-in-minneapolis-over-george-floyd-death

Violent protests erupted for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man who was seen on video pleading for medical assistance on the ground as an officer placed a knee upon his neck while detaining him.

Photos and video from Wednesday night’s demonstrations show businesses burning as looters struck some local stores, including a Target department store.

Looters rampaged through a Target store in Minneapolis, carrying out shopping carts full of products, on the second day of protests over the death of an unarmed black man https://t.co/uXmXy8tA58 pic.twitter.com/LD7hM6ODzZ — Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Other protesters clashed with police in the streets while officers fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and other non-lethal equipment. Chants of “I can’t breathe,” a phrase uttered by Floyd in the video, were heard along with “no justice, no peace.”

Thousands of Minneapolis residents poured into the streets hours after Mayor Jacob Frey (D) attempted to quell anger in the city by calling for the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, who have all been fired, to face charges in his death. Reports have indicated that Floyd was unarmed when detained and under investigation for using counterfeit money at a corner store.

Multiracial, intergenerational crowd evicts police from Minneapolis neighborhood. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/tkobhyCr6X — Acid Communist League (@MarvinBaron6) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“We watched for five whole, excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man,” Frey told reporters at a news conference earlier Wednesday, according to MPR News.

“I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary,” he added. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.”

“George Floyd didn’t deserve to die,” added Gov. Tim WalzTimothy (Tim) James WalzOmar condemns use of rubber bullets, tear gas on crowds at George Floyd protest Four Minneapolis officers involved in death of unarmed black man fired Reporter harassed for wearing a mask while covering a restaurant reopening-turned-protest MORE (DFL). “But George Floyd does deserve justice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

