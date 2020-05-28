https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-armed-civilians-guard-businesses-from-rioters-rioters-shoot-fireworks-at-police

Riots broke out throughout Minneapolis on Wednesday evening that lasted well into the night in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody earlier this week in a case that has sparked national outrage.

Max Nesterask, a reporter at the Minnesota Reformer, tweeted a video of the armed citizens guarding the store, writing: “These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in.”

When asked who they were, two of the men responded, “Free Americans.”

“These guys are out here with machetes, with shattered windows trying to keep looters out because cops can’t get in here,” one of the men said. “So I figured before there were cops, there were Americans. So here we are.”

“We definitely don’t agree with the looting, but we do agree with the cause and the protest,” the other armed man said.

In total, there were four men who said that they were guarding the area together.

WATCH:

These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in pic.twitter.com/x2FMQiQwVK — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Separately, a local news reporter tweeted out a video of large fireworks exploding, writing: “Minneapolis police repeatedly being hit with large fireworks hurled from crowds.”

WATCH:

Minneapolis police repeatedly being hit with large fireworks hurled from crowds. pic.twitter.com/zSGoP7L55t — Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020

The Minneapolis Police Department announced on Wednesday that it had fired the following four police officers over the incident: Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

“The arrest of Mr. Floyd took place on Monday evening,” The New York Times reported. “The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement that officers had responded to a call about a man suspected of forgery. The police said the man was found sitting on top of a blue car and ‘appeared to be under the influence.’”

RELATED:

President Donald Trump responded to the matter on Wednesday afternoon, tweeting, “At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.”

Trump added, “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz warned on Twitter: “The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.”

The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 28, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

