White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to take questions from reporters Thursday afternoon.

The briefing comes as President Trump has raised the stakes in a feud with social media company Twitter.

The president will reportedly sign an executive order targeting social media companies after Twitter added fact checks this week to two of his tweets related to mail-in voting.

The briefing is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

