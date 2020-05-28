https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-remember-fauci-said-masks-might-make-feel-little-bit-better-wont-stem-spread-covid-19/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is 79, so maybe he’s getting be like Joe Biden — forgetful.

The biggest panic porn purveyor out there, Fauci for weeks has been demanding everyone wear masks at all time. But back in March, when every doctor out there was saying masks don’t really protect anyone from coronaviruses, sang a different tune.

Back then, Fauci told “60 Minutes” that face masks might make people “feel a little bit better,” but they simply don’t protect people and, instead, bring “unintended consequences.”

“When it comes to preventing coronavirus, public health officials have been clear: Healthy people do not need to wear a face mask to protect themselves from COVID-19,” CBS News reported March 8. citing Fauci.

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci told “60 Minutes.”

“While masks may block some droplets, Fauci said, they do not provide the level of protection people think they do,” CBS News reported at the time. “Wearing a mask may also have unintended consequences: People who wear masks tend to touch their face more often to adjust them, which can spread germs from their hands.”

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask when you’re in the middle of an outbreak,” Fauci said. “Wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often, there are unintended consequences; people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

“When you think mask, you should think of health care providers needing them and people who are ill,” he said.

“Fauci also warned that healthy folks buying up masks would create a shortage. “It could lead to a shortage of masks for the people who really need it,” CBS reported.

In early March, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams demanded that Americans stop buying masks. “Seriously people—STOP BUYING MASKS!” tweeted Dr. Adams, an anesthesiologist who has served as surgeon general since 2017.

Adams said masks are “NOT effective in preventing [the] general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

It just shows you how top officials are literally winging it. By early April, everyone was demanding masks, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance recommending face coverings for everyone in the public.

