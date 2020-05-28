https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-star-wars-actor-unloads-following-floyd-death-f-you-racist-white-people

English “Star Wars” actor John Boyega criticized “racist white people” following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer kneeled on his neck during his arrest, as shown on a viral video. Boyega tweeted out Wednesday that “Black Lives Matter” and he “f***ing hates racists.” He then took to Instagram to discuss the “cold blooded killing” of Floyd and tell critics to “s*** a d***” if they don’t like what he has to say. “This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle,” Boyega posted Wednesday, captioning a photo of Floyd. “The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.” This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

In a follow-up posts, the actor wrote: “I really f***ing hate racists,” and noted that this was his “own personal account. I am not here for the kids.”

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Boyega then took to Instagram Live, doubling-down on his commentary.

“I’m not even apologizing, first of all,” he said in the video, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “A black man was just murdered in cold blood in the streets stateside, again, while saying that he can’t breathe. That’s a continuous cycle going on. Although I don’t live in the states, but I’m black. F*** that. So I’ll say it again, f*** you racist white people.”

“If you don’t f***ing like it, go s*** a d—, seriously,” he said. “It’s not about career, it’s not about money,” Boyega added. “All those things were just a part of my dream, just a part of working. That’s got nothing to do with how you treat people.” Earlier this week, a video of Floyd’s Monday arrest went viral. “An eight-minute clip filmed by a person on the street shows Floyd telling police he can’t breath and begging the cop on top of him to stop before he falls unconscious,” The Daily Wire reported Tuesday. “Officer Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck outside Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street.” “He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro,” one bystander tells the officers. “You’re f***ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?” All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired and the FBI and state law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into the 46-year-old’s death. On Wednesday, tensions exploded in Minneapolis, where hundreds looted, rioted, and burned down local businesses, apparently in protest of Floyd’s death. Police department spokesman John Elder Elder called the violence and crime “disrespectful and heartbreaking.” “This isn’t how you do it,” he said. “It’s so disrespectful and it’s heartbreaking — it really is. People are utilizing this as a purpose to just make bad decisions.”

WATCH (WARNING: Explicit language):

“I hate racists—with a passion.” I love seeing @JohnBoyega not only speak truth to power, but do so in such uncompromising language. Way to use your platform, brother. pic.twitter.com/ug5bhfbYlm — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 28, 2020

