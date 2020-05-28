https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-woman-in-mobility-scooter-allegedly-attacked-during-minneapolis-riots

Videos emerged on social media late on Wednesday that appeared to show a woman in a mobility scooter being attacked while at a Target store as it was being looted by people rioting in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody earlier this week. The woman says she was attacked while “peacefully protesting,” but some in the crowd have said she had a knife and was attacking looters.

“A woman in a wheelchair was punched in the head and sprayed with a fire extinguisher after trying to block protesters — allegedly with a knife in her hand — during the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis last night. The woman claimed she was ‘peacefully protesting’ to stop people from looting a Target store, but she was quickly set upon by a crowd who subdued her in angry scenes on the second night of violence in the city,” The Daily Mail reported. “The crowd outside the Target store shouted that the woman had a knife, and footage showed her holding what appeared to be a sharp object. Other accounts claimed that the woman was not disabled and got out of the wheelchair to attack some of the looters.”

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted out a series of videos on the alleged incident, writing: “At the Target in Minneapolis that was being looted tonight during the BLM riot, a woman in a wheelchair was attacked.” In a subsequent tweet with a different video of the incident, Ngo wrote: “Video captured earlier of the elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was attacked at the Minneapolis Target during the BLM riot. In a later interview, she said she was trying to do her part in stopping the looting. She was beat on the head & sprayed in the face w/a fire extinguisher.”

Video captured earlier of the elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was attacked at the Minneapolis Target during the BLM riot. In a later interview, she said she was trying to do her part in stopping the looting. She was beat on the head & sprayed in the face w/a fire extinguisher. pic.twitter.com/EpcAAF0HLY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

In a final video tweet, Ngo wrote: “A person tries to steal items in the wheelchair woman’s purse. Someone then runs up from behind and hits her repeatedly on the head. #Minneapolis #BlackLivesMatter”

A person tries to steal items in the wheelchair woman’s purse. Someone then runs up from behind and hits her repeatedly on the head. #Minneapolis #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/c1nleTWhGj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Activist Tariq Nasheed tweeted out a different video of a person who he thought was potentially the same person, writing: “The suspected white supremacist female in Minneapolis who was stabbing people, was NOT an innocent bystander. She’s not elderly (she’s probably 40) And her lying a*s ain’t even disabled. Here is video of her walking”

The suspected white supremacist female in Minneapolis who was stabbing people, was NOT an innocent bystander. She’s not elderly (she’s probably 40) And her lying ass ain’t even disabled. Here is video of her walking pic.twitter.com/u3rOCpAgDI — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 28, 2020

The fact finding site Heavy highlighted a separate video of the woman which appeared to be taken later in the night.

“They attacked me … from the front and back,” the woman said. “They punched me in my mouth, my head, I got punched in the head several times. I got grabbed from behind. … They stole my keys. They stole everything they could off of me. I got maced in the face. I got covered with fire extinguisher stuff. I’ve already seen the EMTs and they told me to go home.”

Jennifer acting like she just fought in the Battle of Gettysburg 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/mrjoJd32B8 — Control….What You Can Control (@IamKing_RL) May 28, 2020

Shortly after she said that, the person who appeared to be recording the video asked the woman, “I’m so sorry, ma’am. Can we get you off the street? … Can we move your chair?”

The woman responded, “I’m trying to block traffic so they don’t go down that way. … I’ve been involved with the cops before, we’re cool.”

Jennifer still out trying to be a hero battered and bruised pic.twitter.com/AmejhhHcHP — Maliik Obee (@MaliikObee) May 28, 2020

