https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wendys-torched-destroyed-looters-george-floyd-minneapolis-riots/

Looters set fire to and destroyed a Wendy’s in Minneapolis overnight Thursday during the riots protesting the police killing of George Floyd during an arrest for “forgery in progress” on Monday.

Screen image.

Photos and video show the process, from the initial window smashing and spray-painting, to the flames and then the resulting total destruction.

The beginning:

TRENDING: Attempted Looter Shot Dead by Pawn Shop Owner in Minneapolis — Looters Later Clean Out the Merchandise at Same Pawn Shop (VIDEO)

They are now working on the Wendy’s next door. I’ve retreated to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/exXTcBl0d8 — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Up in flames along with other businesses and buildings:

Someone took their car through the drive-thru while the Wendy’s was on fire:

Someone drove through the Wendy’s in Minneapolis while it was burining down!!! He was hungry for justice 😭😂😂😂 #minneapolisriots #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IQxcDpaDwg — Amal Ali (@Lamamali) May 28, 2020

Early in the morning, still smoldering:

Wendy’s has collapsed and is still on fire. 6:15am pic.twitter.com/qF3ulOdvUM — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

Aftermath shows tagging by Antifa communists:

Some photos of the Wendy’s near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/JxmeSiUT8P — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

Apparently the rioters got a head start on Wendy’s national roast day promotion.

Hasn’t Wendy’s been roasted enough for one day? pic.twitter.com/EcbYPeoJGp — Satoshi would say:🖕 (@CoinAxis) May 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

