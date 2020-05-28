https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wendys-torched-destroyed-looters-george-floyd-minneapolis-riots/
Looters set fire to and destroyed a Wendy’s in Minneapolis overnight Thursday during the riots protesting the police killing of George Floyd during an arrest for “forgery in progress” on Monday.
Photos and video show the process, from the initial window smashing and spray-painting, to the flames and then the resulting total destruction.
The beginning:
They are now working on the Wendy’s next door. I’ve retreated to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/exXTcBl0d8
— Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020
Up in flames along with other businesses and buildings:
THE AUTOZONE, WENDYS AND TARGET ARE ON FIRE #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/vUESxMVEYZ
— 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘩 💚 BLM (@takenbybiebah) May 28, 2020
NOT THE @Wendys 😱😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BghLU8J1En
— moist.exe (@Moist_exe) May 28, 2020
Someone took their car through the drive-thru while the Wendy’s was on fire:
Someone drove through the Wendy’s in Minneapolis while it was burining down!!! He was hungry for justice 😭😂😂😂 #minneapolisriots #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IQxcDpaDwg
— Amal Ali (@Lamamali) May 28, 2020
Early in the morning, still smoldering:
Wendy’s has collapsed and is still on fire. 6:15am pic.twitter.com/qF3ulOdvUM
— Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020
Aftermath shows tagging by Antifa communists:
Some photos of the Wendy’s near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/JxmeSiUT8P
— Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020
Apparently the rioters got a head start on Wendy’s national roast day promotion.
Hasn’t Wendy’s been roasted enough for one day? pic.twitter.com/EcbYPeoJGp
— Satoshi would say:🖕 (@CoinAxis) May 28, 2020