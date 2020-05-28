https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/tantamount-monopoly-breaking-president-trump-signs-executive-order-social-media-censorship-warning-far-left-tech-giants/

President Trump signed his executive order on Thursday regarding social media and big technology companies.

The order comes on the heels of a illicit fact-check on the president from Twitter, related to President Trump’s sentiment regarding voting by mail.

Twitter’s fact-check was later revealed to be fake news.

President Trump directed the Attorney General to work with states to enforce their laws against deceptive business practices.

President Trump made his announcement today from the Oval Office.

TRENDING: Attempted Looter Shot Dead by Pawn Shop Owner in Minneapolis — Looters Later Clean Out the Merchandise at Same Pawn Shop (VIDEO)

President @realDonaldTrump on the instructions of his Social Media Executive Order pic.twitter.com/tFnhzQFTSa — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 28, 2020

President Trump told reporters what the social media giants are doing is tantamount to a monopoly.

Via KVIA:

“A small handful of social media monopolies controls a vast portion of all public and private communications in the United States,” he alleged. “They’ve had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences. ”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

