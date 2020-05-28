https://www.theblaze.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-god-purpose

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says that her faith has played an integral part in her career, and she believes God has her right where he wants: the White House.

What are the details?

In a wide-ranging interview with CBN News, McEnany said that she has heavily relied on her faith all throughout her life, but especially now, as the mouthpiece of the Trump administration.

“I believe God put me in this place for a purpose and for a reason like he does with each and every life,” McEnany said. “We’re all here for a reason.”

She added that she felt God’s presence immediately before her very first White House press briefing.

“I was in panic mode right before,” she admitted. “I was just rattled and extremely nervous and feeling a lot of anxiety. I called my mom and on speakerphone, my family and we all prayed together … and all of a sudden, I took a deep breath, and after those prayers, moved forward. I felt such strength, went in and talked to the president, and then walked out and did the job that only could be done if God was there helping you along the way.”

She also revealed that she recently led Bible studies while working with the Trump campaign.

“We would pray and read the Word,” she recalled. “It just gave a little pep in our step because these days are demanding, they’re challenging, they’re long in politics, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican. That’s the nature of the job. It was a little rod of lightning, of just energy and joy in our day.”

What else?

McEnany, 32, also said that she believes the outpouring of conservative, Christian support that President Donald Trump receives on a daily basis drives much of the media and other naysayers crazy.

“People are attacked for their faith,” she said. “Not just me, but Christian men and women across this country. It’s unfortunate, but I think we have found a real voice in President Trump, who stood for religious freedom and pro-life, and [has] given us this boldness.”

She explained that she first experienced the bias when she was enrolled at Harvard Law School.

“I realized it was that megaphone and that kind of boldness we needed, and that kind of fighter we needed to represent the Christian community,” McEnany added.

In conclusion, McEnany pointed out that she still serves God in everything she does.

“My mission in life is that when I pass that He will look at me and say, ‘Well done good and faithful servant,'” she said. “If I can end my life that way, it doesn’t matter what the people say on the way there.”

