(CBC NEWS) When Valerie Hammond’s countertop oven burst into flames, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to her kitchen, she figured the cost would be covered since the KitchenAid appliance was from a big company she trusted.

Whirlpool, which owns KitchenAid, replaced the oven, as required by the warranty.

But things got complicated when she asked for $600 to cover the smoke and fire damage. Whirlpool refused, telling Hammond she’d have to go after a third-party company she’d never heard of — located in China — that owns the factory that manufactured the appliance.

