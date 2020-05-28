https://www.theblaze.com/news/youtuber-adopted-autistic-son-rehomed

YouTuber and blogger Myka Stauffer, who famously documented her arduous adoption process, has adopted her autistic son out to another family — or “rehomed” him, as she says, a term typically reserved for the adoption of dogs and cats.

Stauffer’s many YouTube videos — a plethora of them featuring the toddler — are monetized.

What are the details?

Stauffer, an Ohio mom blogger and YouTuber, revealed that she and her husband James decided to give up their adopted son.

Stauffer chronicled the 2017 adoption of her son — Huxley, a Chinese special needs toddler with autism — telling her audience of at least 700,000 subscribers that she and her husband “rehomed” the child to his “forever family.”

“After multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit in his medical needs,” she said. “He needed more. There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t want Huxley with all of our being. There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest.”

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom?” she complained. “500%. So when we get insidious, hurtful comments, it really makes the hurt worse.”

Throughout the adoption process Stauffer was fully aware of the extent of her former son’s needs and said that in 2017 — before adoption — she was made aware that the child was “profoundly developmentally delayed.”

Despite the revelation, Stauffer and her husband went through with the adoption.

In very self-satisfied-sounding 2019 article for The Bump, she wrote, “Huxley wasn’t the one who needed to change — it was me.”

“My son has taught me to love completely and unconditionally, regardless of circumstances and without exceptions,” she simpered.



