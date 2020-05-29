https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/7-shot-louisville-breonna-taylor-protest-not-riot-revolt/

(THE BLAZE) At least seven people were shot Thursday night in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests demanding justice for a young black woman who was fatally shot by police during a raid gone wrong in March.

Hundreds of people gathered at Louisville’s City Hall for a demonstration calling for police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor to be arrested. During the protests of about 600 people, seven civilians were shot.

The Louisville Police Department said one person was in critical condition, according to WLKY-TV. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that five were in good condition, two were sent to surgery.

