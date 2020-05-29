https://www.theblaze.com/news/actor-denzel-washington-plays-hero-in-real-life-check-out-what-he-does-for-man-apparently-in-distress-on-la-street

A viral video of Denzel Washington shows the actor helping a man apparently in distress on a Los Angeles street — and police later said Washington “saved the day” and called him a “very good Samaritan.”

What are the details?

A Los Angeles police officer explained in a video posted by Twitter user

@MoPhoPix that Washington was driving when he spotted a man in the road, became concerned for the man’s safety, pulled over, and helped him to the sidewalk.

Another person recognized Washington — an iconic actor and two-time Academy Award winner — while driving by and called police, according to the officer in the video,

A separate video showed some of the May 21 encounter that included Washington — who’s wearing a face mask — speaking to the man, putting his hand on his shoulder, sitting down while talking with police officers, and standing with the man as officers handle the situation.

At one point, officers appear to handcuff the man as Washington stands with him — and afterward the actor even tries to put what looks like a bottle of orange juice in his pocket.

“We intervened, spoke with the individual, and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way, and Denzel left,” the officer continues in the explanatory video. “Denzel provided him a mask to protect himself from the environment, and that was good. So Denzel helped us today. Saved the day.”



Check it out:

What was the reaction?

A number of Twitter observers couldn’t help seeing Washington’s act of kindness through the lens of this week’s rioting in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, USA Today said:

“DenzelWashington did what anybody should do in that kind of situation[.] I would’ve like to know that the people recording #GeorgeFloyd or Those surrounding him could’ve felt safe enough to do the same.”

“Can Denzel Washington go to Minnesota and teach a class?”

“After what happened to George Floyd, this helped take the edge off. Thank you Denzel Washington.”

Anything else?

As you may have noticed, Washington has gone on record over the last few years with a number of very powerful statements about the importance of faith in God, prayer, family, hard work, and even discerning truth from lies when it comes to the mainstream media.

Remember the inspiring college graduation speech he gave in 2015, featuring his charge that graduates “put God first”? Well, here you go:

The Dillard Commencement Address



