Despite backlash, Mom blogger and influencer Myka Stauffer reportedly stands by her decision to “rehome” her autistic toddler son.

Earlier this week, Stauffer publicly announced that she and her husband decided to give the adopted child up for adoption after he became too much to handle. Stauffer adopted the child, named Huxley, from China in 2017. He is currently 4 years old.

In response to the controversial announcement, Stauffer lost several sponsorships and ad partners, including Playtex, Danimals, Suave, and Big Lots.

What are the details?

According to the Daily Mail, Stauffer said that she made the decision, in part, because her son wanted to be placed in another family, and because “scary things happened towards their other kids.”

“We would never just give up a child with special needs,” she reportedly said in since-deleted comments on social media. “This is a personal matter to Hux, it had nothing to do with he just had Autism.”

She also reportedly added, “Multiple scary things happened inside the home towards our other children, and if these events happened with one of my biological kids, after all the help and after the behaviors we witnessed, sadly we would have no other choice then to seek help and get their needs met.”

Stauffer insisted that the 4-year-old “wanted this” 100 percent, but noted that the child “never had a say in his adoption.”

“[H]e needed more help and also wanted this and we know that 100 percent,” she added.

Lawyers for the couple told People that the Stauffers are “very caring parents that would do anything for their children.”

“This is devastating news for any parent,” the lawyers said. “Our clients came to the difficult determination to follow the advice of the medical professionals. To be clear, this did NOT include any considerations for placement in the foster system, but rather to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs.”

The lawyers continued, “They were forced to make a difficult decision, but it is in fact, the right and loving thing to do for this child.”

The Stauffers will not be releasing further statements at the advice of their lawyer.

an update on our family



www.youtube.com



