Protesters attacked police in Brooklyn on Friday night during a mass protest in New York City.

One protester slugged a Brooklyn police officer with brass knuckles.

The protesters threw garbage and bottles at police.

The New York Post reported:

Anti-cop rage over the police-custody death of George Floyd boiled over in New York City on Friday night — with a few dozen protesters trying to surround the 88th precinct in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood before being rebuffed by a massive NYPD mobilization.

Meanwhile, hundreds more protester at nearby Fort Greene Park, where some set an empty NYPD van on fire at around 9:30 p.m.

The same crowd had converged on the Barclay’s Center in Prospect Heights hours earlier, with police releasing chemical mace at the unruly demonstration there.

And still earlier in the day, in Lower Manhattan, at least 30 protesters were busted, including a man arrested for allegedly punching an NYPD sergeant in the head with brass knuckles.

The brass-knuckles wielding man allegedly walloped the sergeant as crowds massed at around 4 p.m. near Centre and Leonard streets; he was one of dozens of protesters to be arrested in Brooklyn and Manhattan, sources told The Post.